Motorist seriously injured in collision involving Ford and Vauxhall near Guyhirn

By Stephen Briggs
Published 18th Nov 2024, 10:34 GMT
Two people were injured in the collision

A man has been left in a critical condition in hospital after a collision near Guyhirn over the weekend.

Police have now launched a witness appeal after the incident which happened on Saturday (16 November).

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said that at about 4.20pm a purple Ford Fiesta van was involved in a collision with a silver Vauxhall Antara in Gull Road (B1187).

Gull Road, Guyhirn

Emergency services attended and the road was closed.

A man in his 40s who was driving the Ford van was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Vauxhall, also a man in his 40s, suffered minor injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or believes they saw the vehicles in the build-up to it, should contact a member of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit online quoting incident 333 of 16 November by visiting the Cambridgeshire Police websote. Alternatively call 101.

