Motorist seriously injured in collision involving Ford and Vauxhall near Guyhirn
A man has been left in a critical condition in hospital after a collision near Guyhirn over the weekend.
Police have now launched a witness appeal after the incident which happened on Saturday (16 November).
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said that at about 4.20pm a purple Ford Fiesta van was involved in a collision with a silver Vauxhall Antara in Gull Road (B1187).
Emergency services attended and the road was closed.
A man in his 40s who was driving the Ford van was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the Vauxhall, also a man in his 40s, suffered minor injuries.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or believes they saw the vehicles in the build-up to it, should contact a member of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit online quoting incident 333 of 16 November by visiting the Cambridgeshire Police websote. Alternatively call 101.