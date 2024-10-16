Motorcyclist left in a critical condition following road collision in Peterborough
A motorcyclist is in a critical condition in hospital after a collision with a car in Peterborough.
The collision happened on the southbound carriage of Bretton Way, at the junction with Barnstock, at 7.20pm last night (15 October).
A Cambs police spokesperson said: “The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s from Farcet, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious injuries, where he remains.
“The driver of the red Nissan Note Tenka, a man in his 70s from Bretton, Peterborough, remained at the scene and is assisting police with inquiries.
“Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage of either vehicle just before, is urged to contact police via the website quoting incident 464 of 15 October. Anyone without internet access should call 101.”