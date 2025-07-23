Motorcyclist killed in collision with Ford Fiesta near Bourne
A motorcyclist has been killed following a collision involving a car near Bourne.
Lincolnshire Police received reports of a collision on Friday 11 July at 5.52pm on the A15 at the junction with Cawthorpe near Bourne.
The collision involved a motorcycle rider and the driver of a black Ford Fiesta.
The motorcycle rider, a man aged 65, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital. He sadly died yesterday (22 July), and his next of kin have been made aware.
Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101.