Manea van driver killed in collision with lorry - as man arrested

Crash happened in Mepal

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a man died in a collision in Cambridgeshire.

Emergency services were called to the A142, close to the junction with Sutton Road, Mepal, at about 7.20am today (10 March).

A white DAF lorry heading towards Chatteris had been involved in a collision with a white Ford Transit van heading in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Transit van, a 59-year-old man from Manea, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed and are being support by specially trained officers.

A 65-year-old man from Littleport has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge suffering from minor injuries.

Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler said: “I would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision and maybe wasn’t able to stay at the scene. Also, anyone who may have dashcam footage of either the lorry or the van before the collision took place.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should report it through the force website using reference CC-10032025-0055.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.