Man seriously injured following crash with fallen tree on A1 in Peterborough

A man has been seriously injured following a crash with a fallen tree.

A section of the A1- close to Kates Cabin in Alwalton- was closed, at just after 7pm on Thursday (September 11).

Police have confirmed that a male driver was seriously injured following a crash with a fallen tree and taken to Peterborough City Hospital for treatment.

The road reopened at just after 10pm.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “We were called shortly after 7pm to a report of a single vehicle collision with a fallen tree on the A1 near Kates Cabin.

“The northbound carriageway was closed for recovery of the vehicle and was re-opened shortly before 10pm.”

The East of England Ambulance Service added: “We were called just after 7pm yesterday (September 11) to a road traffic collision on the A1 near Alwalton.

"An ambulance, ambulance officer vehicle, critical care paramedic car and a rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene.

"An adult man was transported to Peterborough City Hospital for further treatment.”