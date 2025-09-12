Man seriously injured following crash with fallen tree on A1 in Peterborough

By Ben Jones
Published 12th Sep 2025, 14:29 BST
A man has been seriously injured following a crash with a fallen tree.

A section of the A1- close to Kates Cabin in Alwalton- was closed, at just after 7pm on Thursday (September 11).

Most Popular

Police have confirmed that a male driver was seriously injured following a crash with a fallen tree and taken to Peterborough City Hospital for treatment.

The road reopened at just after 10pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The A1 was been closed at Alwalton.placeholder image
The A1 was been closed at Alwalton.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “We were called shortly after 7pm to a report of a single vehicle collision with a fallen tree on the A1 near Kates Cabin.

“The northbound carriageway was closed for recovery of the vehicle and was re-opened shortly before 10pm.”

The East of England Ambulance Service added: “We were called just after 7pm yesterday (September 11) to a road traffic collision on the A1 near Alwalton.

"An ambulance, ambulance officer vehicle, critical care paramedic car and a rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene.

"An adult man was transported to Peterborough City Hospital for further treatment.”

Related topics:PeterboroughPeterborough City HospitalPolice
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice