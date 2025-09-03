Man seriously injured after Tesla car crashes into tree in Wisbech
Officers and paramedics were called to High Side, Parson Drove, near Wisbech, at about 7pm on Tuesday (2 September).
A blue Tesla Model 3, which had been heading north towards Parson Drove, had crashed into the tree.
A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “The driver, a man in his 60s from Leverington, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, suffering from serious injuries.
“There were no passengers in the car and no other vehicles involved.”
Anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage of the collision, or the moments leading up to it, should use reference incident 440 and report it through the force website.