Man seriously injured after ‘collision between car and pedestrian’ on Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough
A man has suffered serious injuries in a ‘collision involving a car and a pedestrian’ on Bourges Boulevard.
A large number of emergency vehicles were called to the scene, near Westfield Road, earlier this afternoon (March 28).
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.45pm today (28 March) with reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough.
“The incident happened near the junction with Westfield Road.
“Emergency services attended the scene, and the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”