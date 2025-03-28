Man seriously injured after ‘collision between car and pedestrian’ on Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough

By Stephen Briggs
Published 28th Mar 2025, 16:49 BST
Large emergency service presence called to scene

A man has suffered serious injuries in a ‘collision involving a car and a pedestrian’ on Bourges Boulevard.

A large number of emergency vehicles were called to the scene, near Westfield Road, earlier this afternoon (March 28).

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.45pm today (28 March) with reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough.

“The incident happened near the junction with Westfield Road.

Emergency services attended the scene, and the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

