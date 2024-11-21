Man killed and four injured in crash on A47 at Guyhirn near Peterborough

By Stephen Briggs
Published 21st Nov 2024, 13:41 GMT
Two women are fighting for their lives following the collision

A motorist has been killed in a crash on the A47 between Guyhirn and Thorney

Emergency services were called at about 8.50pm yesterday (20 November) with reports of a collision involving a grey Nissan Pulsar and a grey Toyota Prius.

A passenger in the Nissan, a man in his 60s, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital where he died of his injuries. The driver, a woman in her 60s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened on the A47 near Guyhirn

The driver of the Toyota, man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Two passengers were also taken to hospital, a woman in her 30s, with life-threatening injuries, and a man in his 20s, with minor injuries.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the collision.

Anyone with information should contact Cambridgeshire police online, or by calling 101

