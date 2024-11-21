Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two women are fighting for their lives following the collision

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A motorist has been killed in a crash on the A47 between Guyhirn and Thorney

Emergency services were called at about 8.50pm yesterday (20 November) with reports of a collision involving a grey Nissan Pulsar and a grey Toyota Prius.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A passenger in the Nissan, a man in his 60s, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital where he died of his injuries. The driver, a woman in her 60s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened on the A47 near Guyhirn

The driver of the Toyota, man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Two passengers were also taken to hospital, a woman in her 30s, with life-threatening injuries, and a man in his 20s, with minor injuries.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the collision.

Anyone with information should contact Cambridgeshire police online, or by calling 101