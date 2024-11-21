Man killed and four injured in crash on A47 at Guyhirn near Peterborough
Emergency services were called at about 8.50pm yesterday (20 November) with reports of a collision involving a grey Nissan Pulsar and a grey Toyota Prius.
A passenger in the Nissan, a man in his 60s, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital where he died of his injuries. The driver, a woman in her 60s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Toyota, man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Two passengers were also taken to hospital, a woman in her 30s, with life-threatening injuries, and a man in his 20s, with minor injuries.
Police are now appealing for witnesses to the collision.
Anyone with information should contact Cambridgeshire police online, or by calling 101