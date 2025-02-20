Major police presence on Lincoln Road in Peterborough after 'sudden death of man in the street'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There is a large police presence in Lincoln Road, Peterborough this afternoon following what police have described as ‘a sudden death in the street.’

Emergency services were called to the road, near the junction with Dogsthorpe Road, earlier this morning.,

A large cordon is now in place.

Police at the scene in Lincoln Road. Picture: David Lowndes

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at just after 10am today with reports of a sudden death in the street on Lincoln Road, Peterborough.

“Officers are at the scene.”

No further details have been given.