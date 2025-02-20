Major police presence on Lincoln Road in Peterborough after 'sudden death of man in the street'

By Stephen Briggs
Published 20th Feb 2025, 14:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Area of street cordoned off by officers

There is a large police presence in Lincoln Road, Peterborough this afternoon following what police have described as ‘a sudden death in the street.’

Emergency services were called to the road, near the junction with Dogsthorpe Road, earlier this morning.,

A large cordon is now in place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police at the scene in Lincoln Road. Picture: David LowndesPolice at the scene in Lincoln Road. Picture: David Lowndes
Police at the scene in Lincoln Road. Picture: David Lowndes

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at just after 10am today with reports of a sudden death in the street on Lincoln Road, Peterborough.

“Officers are at the scene.”

No further details have been given.

Related topics:PeterboroughEmergency servicesCambridgeshire Police
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice