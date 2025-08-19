Lorry driver injured in fire on A1 close to Peterborough
A lorry driver has been injured in a fire on the A1(M) in the early hours of Tuesday morning (August 19).
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a lorry fire on the A1 southbound between Sawtry and Alconbury.
Two crews attended the fire and administered first aid to one drive for minor injuries.
A spokesperson for the service said: “On Tuesday at 4.52am, we were called to a lorry fire on the A1M between Sawtry and Alconbury.
“Crews from Huntingdon and Stanground attended and found a lorry on fire.
“Crews used two hose reels to extinguish the fire and administered first aid to the driver for minor injuries. The cause was accidental.
"There was nothing in the lorry trailer at the time.”