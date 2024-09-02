LISTEN: Man makes desperate 999 call to report people trapped in lorry and 'dying' of cold near Huntingdon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cambs police successfully tracked the lorry down and found 12 people inside, including five children and a pregnant woman.

Police have released the audio of a panicked phone call reporting 12 people ‘dying of cold’ in the back of a lorry near Huntington.

Writing on their social media channels, a force spokesperson said: “Last week we received this 999 call from a terrified man reporting he was in the back of a lorry with 11 other people.

“He told us they were banging on the side of the lorry for hours but were unable to alert the driver and that they were cold. The man had just 1% battery left on his phone and was concerned for the welfare of everyone on board.”

Police have released audio of the 999 call.

Thankfully, officers managed to locate the lorry in Alconbury Weald and found 12 people, including five children aged between 15 and 17, inside “squashed at the top of pallets of fruit”.

“Everyone was checked over by the ambulance crew, given food and drink and we’re pleased to say no one was harmed,” the spokesperson went on.

“The driver was initially arrested on suspicion of human trafficking but later released with no further action. The children were taken into police protection and an investigation continues.”