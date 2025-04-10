Fire started on Tuesday evening in St John’s Street

A spokesperson for the Volunteer Fire Brigade said: “The cause was believed to be accidental and nobody suffered any injury thanks to early recognition by smoke detectors. A fire had started due to an air fryer which was placed on top of an electric cooker. The cooker hob was left switched on, slowly heating and igniting the plastic. “It is best practice to keep your cooker hob clear of anything to prevent any accidental fires. Also, isolate your cooker when not in use by switching it off at the main switch. Check your smoke alarm! Make sure you regularly check the function of your smoke alarms. “If you do not have any smoke alarms, please contact us directly and we may be able to help.”