IN PICTURES: Peterborough firefighters tackle huge barn fire in Farcet

Peterborough firefighters were called to tackle a huge barn fire in Farcet.

The blaze started on Sunday evening, with the teams spending five hours at the scene of the incident.

A spokesperson for Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade (PFVB) said: “First in attendance, crew got to work with a hose reel to prevent any escalation of fire to farm equipment and nearby shrubs. Further appliances from Peterborough and Whittlesey attended to provide water for protecting the area around the barn. PVFB spent 5 hours on scene to keep the fire under control.

“This barn was full of straw for the horses that live on the farm, this was their food for the whole year with over 70 bales kept in the barn.

"Thank you to the owners for keeping us supplied with coffee throughout the incident!”

