Frank Perkins Parkway re-opens after collision between car and lorry

Emergency services were called to the collision this morning

The Frank Perkins Parkway has been re-opened after a collision between a car and a lorry forced emergency services to close the road earlier today.

The incident happened at around 11.30am.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 11.30 this morning (28 January) with reports of a collision between a lorry and a car on the A1139, Frank Perkins Parkway.

“Details of injuries are unclear at this time.”