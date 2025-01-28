Frank Perkins Parkway re-opens after collision between car and lorry
Emergency services were called to the collision this morning
The Frank Perkins Parkway has been re-opened after a collision between a car and a lorry forced emergency services to close the road earlier today.
The incident happened at around 11.30am.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 11.30 this morning (28 January) with reports of a collision between a lorry and a car on the A1139, Frank Perkins Parkway.
“Details of injuries are unclear at this time.”