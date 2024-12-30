Four arrested after A47 crash near Peterborough which left six injured
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Four men have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a crash on the A47 at Wisbech yesterday (Sunday).
A grey Audi A4, heading towards Wisbech, collided with a grey Lexus IS, heading in the opposite direction, at South Brink, between Guyhirn and Wisbech, at about 5.40am yesterday (Sunday 30 December).
The driver of the Lexus, a 28-year-old man, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King’s Lynn, suffering from serious injuries before being taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge.
Three men travelling in the Audi were not seriously injured while another man did not remain at the scene.
A red Kia Stonic and a blue Land Rover Freelander were also involved, with the drivers suffering minor injuries.
Four men have been arrested and released on bail until 19 March 2025.
The arrested men
Cambridgeshire Police said that four men had been arrested:
A 30-year-old man, from Wisbech, on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
A 25-year-old man, of no fixed address, on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving with excess drugs.
A 25-year-old man, from Grays, Essex, on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving with excess alcohol, and driving with excess drugs.
A 25-year-old man, of no fixed address, on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving with excess alcohol, and driving with excess drugs.
Sergeant Mark Atkins said: “I would like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage or saw the vehicles involved before the collision.
“I would also like to appeal directly to a lorry driver who may have seen the vehicles involved just before the collision.”
Anyone with information or video footage should report it through the force website using references Operation Highmast and CC-29122024-0066.
Anyone without internet access should call 101.