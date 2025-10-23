Fire warning after blaze starts in Peterborough kitchen while residents slept

Fire fighters have given a warning after a blaze broke out in a Peterborough kitchen while residents slept.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crews said there were no working smoke alarms in the property – but thankfully, the smell of the smoke woke residents up, and they were able to escape.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Our crews recently attended a fire at a home in Peterborough, involving a hob being accidentally switched on before the occupants fell asleep. This led to a pan on the hob overheating and catching fire. Luckily, one of the residents woke up from the smell and called 999, but the damage was significant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sadly there were no working smoke alarms in the property, as the batteries were flat meaning the alarm did not sound. This shows the importance of testing your smoke alarms are working at least once a month, as well as keeping your hob clear when you are not cooking.”