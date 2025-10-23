Fire warning after blaze starts in Peterborough kitchen while residents slept

By Stephen Briggs
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 15:53 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2025, 16:26 BST
Fire fighters have given a warning after a blaze broke out in a Peterborough kitchen while residents slept.

Crews said there were no working smoke alarms in the property – but thankfully, the smell of the smoke woke residents up, and they were able to escape.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Our crews recently attended a fire at a home in Peterborough, involving a hob being accidentally switched on before the occupants fell asleep. This led to a pan on the hob overheating and catching fire. Luckily, one of the residents woke up from the smell and called 999, but the damage was significant.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Sadly there were no working smoke alarms in the property, as the batteries were flat meaning the alarm did not sound. This shows the importance of testing your smoke alarms are working at least once a month, as well as keeping your hob clear when you are not cooking.”

Related topics:Peterborough
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice