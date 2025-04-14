Family pay tribute to “vibrant happy soul” killed in crash on A1 close to Stamford

By Ben Jones
Published 14th Apr 2025, 14:48 BST
The incident happened on Sunday April 6.

The family of a woman who died following a collision on the A1 near Stamford have described her as a “vibrant happy soul”.

Wadzanai Nyasha, 24, died when the blue Suzuki Swift she was driving left the road at Wothorpe. Her body was discovered by a jogger at about 7.20am on Sunday April 6.

Paramedics attended but Wadzanai, of City Mills, Bradford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wadzanai Nyasha.

It is believed the collision took place between Saturday April 5 and the early hours of the following day.

In a statement, her family said: “Wadzanai Nyasha was a vibrant young lady, full of life and had so many goals and aspirations. She was always bubbly and was such a happy soul. Sadly, her dreams have been shattered and her life cut short.

“The news of the accident has left an immense void in our hearts.

“As a family we are appealing to the public to assist with any information you may have witnessed. Any information you provide will be useful to aid with the investigation by the police.”

Anyone who witnessed what happened has been asked to contact police via Cambridgeshire Constabulary's website quoting CC-06042025-0092. Alternatively, you can call 101 and ask to speak to a member of the road policing unit.

