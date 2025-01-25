Emergency services close road in Yaxley near Peterborough after house fire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Church Street closed on Saturday afternoon

Emergency services closed a street in Yaxley after a fire broke out at a property in the village.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue crews were called to Church Street this afternoon.

A spokesperson for the force said: “If you are travelling in the Yaxley area this afternoon, please be advised that Church Street is currently closed whilst we deal with a fire affecting a property. Please find an alternative route.”

No further details of the incident have been given