Emergency services close road in Yaxley near Peterborough after house fire
Church Street closed on Saturday afternoon
Emergency services closed a street in Yaxley after a fire broke out at a property in the village.
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue crews were called to Church Street this afternoon.
A spokesperson for the force said: “If you are travelling in the Yaxley area this afternoon, please be advised that Church Street is currently closed whilst we deal with a fire affecting a property. Please find an alternative route.”
No further details of the incident have been given
