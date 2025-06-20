E-scooter rider seriously hurt in collision at busy Peterborough junction

By Stephen Briggs
Published 20th Jun 2025, 09:08 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 10:29 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a serious injury incident in Peterborough last night.

Shortly after 8pm (19 June), the rider of a grey e-scooter was found in the road at the junction of the city’s Eastfield Road and Newark Road.

The 40-year-old man was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries.

Sgt Ian Leeson of the Road Policing Unit said: ‘At this stage it is unclear how the rider was injured and whether they were involved in a collision with another vehicle, so we are appealing for the public’s help to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

The collision happened at the junction of Eastfield Road and Newark Avenue

If you were travelling in the area and witnessed the incident or captured it on your dash cam we would like you to contact us.

Please report any sightings of the e-scooter rider between 8pm and 8.10pm to our Roads Policing Unit by calling 101 and quoting incident 514 of 19 June. Alternatively, you can report information on line here

