Driver taken to hospital after car crashes into house on London Road, Peterborough
Air ambulance called to scene following morning crash
A driver has been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a house in Peterborough.
Emergency services were seen on London Road this morning following the incident, which happened at about 8.20am.
Police said the driver of the car had been taken to hospital, but there was no information about his injuries.
London Road was closed for some time while the emergency crews worked at the scene – and an air ambulance was seen landing near the crash site.
The road has now re-opened.
Buses were diverted during the road closure.