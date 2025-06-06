Driver escapes serious injury after car overturns on A1 near Peterborough Services

Crash happened on Thursday evening

A driver escaped serious injury after a car overturned on the A1 (M) at Norman Cross near Peterborough.

Emergency services were called to the incident yesterday evening (Thursday, June 5). There were significant delays in the area for more than an hour while emergency services worked at the scene.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 7pm on Thursday (5 June) with reports of an overturned vehicle on the A1 Southbound near Peterborough services.

There were no injuries or arrests and the road was cleared by 8.30pm.”