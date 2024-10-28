Driver cut from car after two Fords collide near Peterborough city centre

Crash happened on Burghley Square on Saturday evening

A driver had to be cut from their car following a collision near Peterborough city centre on Saturday night.

Emergency services were called to Burghley Square just after 6pm following the collision.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 6.09pm on Saturday (26) crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground were called to a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on Burghley Square in Peterborough.

The crash happened near the junction of Broadway and Burghley Square

“Using specialist equipment firefighters released a casualty who was left in the care of ambulance crews.

“The crews returned to their stations by 7pm.”

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson added that injuries suffered in the collision were ‘minor.’

They said: “We were called at about 6.10pm on Saturday (26 October) with reports of a collision in Burghley Square, Peterborough.

“The collision, which involved a Ford Tourneo and a Ford Kuga, blocked the road.

“The driver of the Kuga had to be cut from the vehicle by fire crews.

“Two people received minor injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.”

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.10pm on Saturday 26 October with reports of a road traffic collision on the Broadway in Peterborough. Two ambulances and an ambulance officer vehicle were sent to the scene. Two patients were transported to Peterborough City Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”

