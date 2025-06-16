Driver arrested as passenger left with serious injuries in crash in Brampton Hut roundabout crash near Peterborough

By Ben Jones
Published 16th Jun 2025, 14:52 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision at a roundabout near Huntingdon left a woman with serious injuries.

At around 11.25am on Friday (June 13), a white BMW M240i was involved in a collision with an HGV on the Brampton Hut roundabout, linking the A14, A1 and A141.

Emergency services attended the scene and the road was closed.

A woman in her 20s, who was a passenger in the BMW, was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital, in Cambridge. She remains in a serious condition.

Brampton Hut roundabout.placeholder image
Brampton Hut roundabout.

A 29-year-old man from Milton Keynes, who was driving the BMW, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has been released on bail until 12 September.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage or believes they saw the vehicles in the build up to what happened, has been asked to contact police via Cambridgeshire Constabulary's website using reference CC-13062025-0181.

Alternatively call 101 and ask to speak to T/DC Bond from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit.

