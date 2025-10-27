The blaze started on Sunday afternoon (October 26), when officers were on patrol in Wisbech.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “The Wisbech Neighbourhood Policing Team were on patrol in the Leverington Road area when they faced a sudden fire that could have ended in tragedy — but thanks to the quick thinking of officers, everyone was brought to safety before the fire service arrived on scene.

“Wisbech Community Fire & Rescue Station from Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service arrived swiftly and took control of the situation. Thankfully, no serious injuries at the scene.”

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 3.56pm on Sunday (26) a crew from Wisbech was called to a fire in the open on Leverington Road in Wisbech.

“The crew arrived to find a tumble dryer well alight outside a property. Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and were at the scene until around 4.20pm.

“The cause of the fire was accidental.”

2 . Wisbech Fire An investigation revealed the fire started accidentally Photo: Police Photo Sales