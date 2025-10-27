Police said the incident 'could have ended in tragedy'placeholder image
Police said the incident 'could have ended in tragedy'

Dramatic images show moment police officers discovered major blaze in Wisbech

By Stephen Briggs
Published 27th Oct 2025, 13:24 GMT
The moment a blaze ‘that could have ended in tragedy’ started has been captured on camera – by police officers.

The blaze started on Sunday afternoon (October 26), when officers were on patrol in Wisbech.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “The Wisbech Neighbourhood Policing Team were on patrol in the Leverington Road area when they faced a sudden fire that could have ended in tragedy — but thanks to the quick thinking of officers, everyone was brought to safety before the fire service arrived on scene.

“Wisbech Community Fire & Rescue Station from Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service arrived swiftly and took control of the situation. Thankfully, no serious injuries at the scene.”

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 3.56pm on Sunday (26) a crew from Wisbech was called to a fire in the open on Leverington Road in Wisbech.

“The crew arrived to find a tumble dryer well alight outside a property. Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and were at the scene until around 4.20pm.

“The cause of the fire was accidental.”

Crews tackle the blaze

1. Wisbech Fire

Crews tackle the blaze Photo: Police

Photo Sales
An investigation revealed the fire started accidentally

2. Wisbech Fire

An investigation revealed the fire started accidentally Photo: Police

Photo Sales
Thankfully no-one was injured

3. Wisbech Fire

Thankfully no-one was injured Photo: Police

Photo Sales
Related topics:Cambridgeshire Police
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice