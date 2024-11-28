"Danger to life - Please evacuate the area." Flood warning issued for River Nene from Elton to Wansford near Peterborough

Environment Agency says ‘There is danger to life, and you must act now”

The warning, which affects the river from Elton to Wansford, says: “This is a severe flood warning for Areas near the River Nene from Elton to Wansford. This warning has been issued due to the onset of flooding at Yarwell Mill Country Park creating deep water. This means there is danger to life, and you must act now. Call 999 if in immediate danger, follow advice from emergency services, keep yourself and your family safe. Severe flooding is expected to continue. Please evacuate the area.”