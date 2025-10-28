Cooking warning after blaze breaks out in Peterborough kitchen when resident was distracted by child
Peterborough fire fighters had to tackle the fire in the city following the incident last week.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Take this as your reminder to be vigilant when in the kitchen.
“Crews were called to a house fire last week in Peterborough after the occupant discovered a fire in their kitchen. They had been heating oil in a saucepan to deep fry some food but left the kitchen and went into another room, being distracted by a child. When the occupant returned to the kitchen, they were confronted by the pan of oil on fire.
“Luckily the occupant acted quickly by closing the kitchen door and evacuating the property with the child. Closing the kitchen door meant that the fire was contained in the room preventing any smoke damage to the rest of the property.
“This incident shows how leaving cooking unattended, even for a minute or two, can result in a significant fire. Please never leave your cooking unattended and make sure to always turn off your hob at the socket.”