Cardea by-pass in Peterborough 'to be closed for some time' after lorry overturns

By Stephen Briggs
Published 27th May 2025, 10:46 BST

Collision happened at 4.20am today (May 27)

The A605 Cardea By-pass will be closed ‘for a while’ after a lorry overturned today (May 27).

Emergency services were called at 4.20am today to the incident. Thankfully, no-one was seriously injured, but the closure is set to last for some time.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 4.19am this morning with reports of an overturned lorry on the roundabout at Morrisons on the A605 in Stanground (Cardea bypass).

The crash happened on the A605 near Morrisons

“No one was injured, but the road was partially blocked, there was damage to a lamppost and also a large oil spill on the road.

“Highways have taken over, and the road is likely to be closed for a while.”

