Cambridgeshire man killed in M6 crash which also saw two children and a man and woman die

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward

A Cambridgeshire man has died in a crash which also claimed the lives of two children and another man and woman.

Officers were called to the incident at 4:04pm yesterday (Oct 15) on the M6 Northbound past Tebay Services in Cumbria.

A spokesperson for Cumbria Police said: “The collision involved two vehicles – a Skoda and a Toyota.

“The driver of the Skoda, a man from Cambridgeshire was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The driver of the Toyota, a man, a woman and two children from Glasgow were also pronounced deceased at the scene.

“A third child in the Toyota was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle with serious injuries.

“The families of those involved are being supported by specially trained officers. “The M6 Northbound full reopened in the early hours of this morning. “Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it, quoting incident number 146 of 15 October 2024.

“You can also phone on 101.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”