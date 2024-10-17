Cambridgeshire man killed in M6 crash that also killed 2 children may have been driving wrong way on motorway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five people died in Cumbrian crash

A Cambridgeshire man who died in a crash which also killed four others – including two children – on the M6 in Cumbria may have been driving the wrong way on the motorway, police have said.

A 40-year-old man from Cambridgeshire, who was driving a Skoda, a 42-year-old man, a 33-year-old woman and two boys aged 15 and 7 all from Glasgow all died in the crash, which happened on Tuesday afternoon on the M6 Northbound past Tebay Services.

A fifth person, a boy, aged 7 also from Glasgow was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle where he remains in a serious condition.

The crash happened on the M6

Now Cumbria Police have said they were called to reports of a Skoda travelling southbound on the northbound carriageway moments before the fatal collision.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Investigations remain ongoing into fatal collision on the M6 Northbound past Tebay Services.

“Officers were called to the incident at 4:04pm on Monday (Oct 15) following a report of a Skoda travelling Southbound on the Northbound carriageway.

“Officers were on route when further calls were received it had been involved in a head on collision with a Toyota.

“The driver of the Skoda, a 40-year-old man from Cambridgeshire was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The driver of the Toyota a 42-year-old man, a 33-year-old woman and two boys aged 15 and 7 all from Glasgow were also pronounced deceased at the scene.

“A fifth person in the Toyota, a boy, aged 7 also from Glasgow was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle where he remains in a serious condition.

“Formal identification of those involved has not yet taken place.

“The families of those involved are being supported by specially trained officers.

“Officers would like to thank members of the public that assisted at the scene and those affected by the collision for their patience.

“We would also like to thank those that have already been in touch who witnessed or have dashcam of the incident, we continue the appeal to anyone with information or with dashcam to contacts us.

“Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it , quoting incident number 146 of 15 October 2024.

“You can also phone on 101.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”