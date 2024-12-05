Broadway in Yaxley closed by Anglian Water due to burst water main
Main burst last night
A main road in Yaxley has been closed to allow repairs to a burst water main.
Anglian Water engineers are on the scene at Broadway today, after the burst happened last night.
A spokesperson said no customers were affected by the issue.
The spokesperson said: “Our teams are currently repairing a burst water main in Yaxley. Although this isn’t affecting any customers’ water supply, we have had to close Broadway, which we appreciate will cause some inconvenience. We’d like to thank our customers for bearing with us while we get things back to normal.”