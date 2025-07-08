Battery warning after Peterborough bin lorries catch fire

Peterborough residents are being warned to dispose of batteries safely – after a number of fires in bin lorries.

Aragon Direct Services said there had been two fires in as many weeks in Peterborough – both caused by batteries being put in bins.

Thankfully, no-one was hurt in either incident – and there was no significant damage to the lorries.

A spokesperson for Aragon said: “Electrical items, and battery packs from electrical items, need to be disposed of at the Household Recycling Centre.

“Household batteries can be collected at the same time as your bins, if you place them in a clear plastic bag on top of your bin lid (not inside).”