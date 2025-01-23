APPEAL: Young child seriously injured in head-on road collision near Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage

A six-year-old child has suffered serious injuries in a head-on collision between a car and a van in a village near Peterborough.

The crash, which involved a white Peugeot 108 and a white Citroen Dispatch van, happened at about 8.45am on Tuesday 21 January, in Upwood Road, Bury, near Ramsey

A Cambs police spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended and the girl, who was a front-seat passenger in the Peugeot, was taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

"She suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

“The driver of the Peugeot, a woman in her 30s, was taken to the same hospital as a precaution with slight injuries.

“The Citroen driver, a man in his 50s, suffered slight injuries but did not attend hospital.

“No arrests have been made but an investigation has been launched and officers are appealing for witnesses.”

Anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage should report it through the force website using references Op Sondheim and incident 114 of 21 January. Anyone without internet access should call 101.