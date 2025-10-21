Appeal to find missing John (81) with links to Peterborough

By Stephen Briggs
Published 21st Oct 2025, 14:04 BST
Police have launched an appeal to find a missing 81-year-old with links to Peterborough.

Northamptonshire Police said John is missing from Wellingborough and was last seen in Oxford Street at 7pm on Monday, 13th October 2025.

Most Popular

John is 5ft 8in, of stocky build, and has short, grey hair and stubble / beard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

John has links to Kettering and may have also travelled to other areas of the country. Cambridgeshire Police said he has links to Peterborough.

John is thought to have links to Peterboroughplaceholder image
John is thought to have links to Peterborough

If you have seen John or have information about where he is, please call Northants Police on 101 quoting missing person reference MPW1/3393/25.

You can also report a sighting of a missing person on their website here: https://orlo.uk/SZAzt

A police spokesperson said: “John, if you see this appeal, please get in touch with us as soon as possible. You're not in trouble, we just need to make sure you are OK.”

Related topics:Peterborough PolicePeterboroughNorthamptonshire PoliceWellingboroughOxford StreetCambridgeshire Police
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice