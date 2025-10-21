Police have launched an appeal to find a missing 81-year-old with links to Peterborough.

Northamptonshire Police said John is missing from Wellingborough and was last seen in Oxford Street at 7pm on Monday, 13th October 2025.

John is 5ft 8in, of stocky build, and has short, grey hair and stubble / beard.

John has links to Kettering and may have also travelled to other areas of the country. Cambridgeshire Police said he has links to Peterborough.

If you have seen John or have information about where he is, please call Northants Police on 101 quoting missing person reference MPW1/3393/25.

You can also report a sighting of a missing person on their website here: https://orlo.uk/SZAzt

A police spokesperson said: “John, if you see this appeal, please get in touch with us as soon as possible. You're not in trouble, we just need to make sure you are OK.”