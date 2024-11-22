A47 crash: Husband and wife who died in crash at Thorney near Peterborough named by police

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brian and Sandra Spinks died following crash on Wednesday evening

A man and wife who died after a fatal collision on the A47 at Thorney Toll, near Peterborough, have been named.

Emergency services were called at about 8.50pm on Wednesday (20 November) with reports of a collision involving a grey Nissan Pulsar and a grey Toyota Prius.

A passenger in the Nissan, Brian Spinks, 68, of Dines Close, Wilstead, Bedford, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital where he died of his injuries.

The crash happened on the A47 at Thorney Toll on Wednesday

The driver, Sandra Spinks, 65 and of the same address, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and passed away yesterday (21 November).

The driver of the Toyota, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Two passengers were also taken to hospital, a woman in her 30s, with life-threatening injuries, and a man in his 20s, with minor injuries.

The woman remains in hospital in a critical condition. The injuries to the driver and second passenger are not thought to be life-threatening.

The road was closed for several hours following the collision.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to it. They would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time with dash cam footage.

Anyone with information should report online via the police website or call 101 quoting Op Switches.