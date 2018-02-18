Academic honour for young Daisy

A high-flying student from Ormiston Bushfield Academy has been selected to have her article published in a prestigious academic journal.

Daisy Hayward, a Year 10 pupil at the Academy, which is sponsored by Ormiston Academies Trust, wrote a paper on the treatment of leukaemia – and it was so impressive that it was chosen for publication in a special edition of The Scholar, a PhD Tutor-reviewed academic journal published by The Brilliant Club.

The Brilliant Club is an award-winning charity which exists to widen access to top universities for students from non-selective state schools. Students aged 10 to 17, taking part in The Brilliant Club’s programmes in schools across the UK, were invited to submit papers to be considered for publication.

In her essay, entitled ‘The Potential Benefit of Stem Cells As A Therapy for Leukaemia’, Daisy looked at the application of stem cell therapy to treat cancer and the need to expand such treatment. The Brilliant Club noted her impressive ability to write fluently on such issues and to make them accessible.

She said: “I was so excited when I heard I had been chosen. It’s amazing to have something that I worked so hard on published in an academic journal. The whole experience was really inspiring and a great introduction to academic writing, and I am now really excited about the prospect of applying to university.”

Dennis Kirwan, Principal of Ormiston Bushfield Academy, said: “To have an article published in The Scholar is a wonderful accolade for Daisy and a remarkable achievement. The Brilliant Club does some fantastic work and we are delighted to be working with them to support our students to gain experience of higher education, and access some of the country’s top universities.”