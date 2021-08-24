Driver injured after car crashes into home
A driver was taken to hospital after crashing a car into a home.
Emergency services were called to Fleming Court, March at 6.10pm on Friday (August 20) following the incident, which saw a Peugeot crash into the house.
The Magpas Air Ambulance, East of England Ambulance Service, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service and Cambridgeshire Police were all called to the scene.
A police spokesperson said; “The driver was freed from the vehicle and taken to Peterborough City Hospital and the vehicle was recovered. Our enquiries are ongoing.”
The spokesman said the driver received minor injuries in the incident.