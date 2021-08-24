Driver injured after car crashes into home

Emergency services were called to Fleming Court, March at 6.10pm on Friday (August 20) following the incident, which saw a Peugeot crash into the house.

The Magpas Air Ambulance, East of England Ambulance Service, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service and Cambridgeshire Police were all called to the scene.

A police spokesperson said; “The driver was freed from the vehicle and taken to Peterborough City Hospital and the vehicle was recovered. Our enquiries are ongoing.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scene of the crash. Pic: Cambs police

The spokesman said the driver received minor injuries in the incident.