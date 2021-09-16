Driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving after destroying post box in Peterborough

Remains of the postbox on Thorpe Road.

Police were called to Thorpe Road, opposite Thorpe Hall, at just before 1:45pm and found a silver Nissan Micra had ploughed into a post box.

It appears that the car did not long belong to the driver as he was later charged with taking without the owner’s consent (twocing).

He initially fled the scene but was found by police nearby. No one was injured.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 1.42am this morning (Thursday) with reports of a collision in Thorpe Road, Peterborough, where the driver fled the scene.

“A 20-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested nearby on suspicion of drink driving, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, failing to stop at the scene of a collision and failing to report a collision.

“He’s currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.