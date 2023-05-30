A children’s play area in Ailsworth has been devastated by a fire on Tuesday afternoon (May 30).

The fire completely destroyed the wooden pirate ship at the Allotment Lane play park in Castor.

Crews were on the scene from around 12pm.

The aftermath of the fire at the Allotment Lane play park in Ailsworth.

The area of the blaze has now been taped off.

The fire service has yet to confirm the cause of the fire but the fire followed a break-in at St Kyneburgha church in the village, where it is believed that those responsible tried to start fires inside the building.

A spokesperson for the force said: “At 12.55pm on Tuesday crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground were called to a fire on Allotment Lane in Castor, Peterborough.

“Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire in a playground involving a climbing frame and extinguished it using hose reels. They returned to their stations by 2.30pm.

