Delays on Longthorpe Parkway in Peterborough following crash
There are delays on the Longthorpe Parkway following a crash this afternoon.
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 3:27 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 3:48 pm
The crash happened on the roundabout between the Parkway and Thorpe Road.
Emergency services are at the scene.
A police spokesman said: “This was a single vehicle crash, involving a VW Golf, reported at 1.53pm on the Longthorpe Parkway at its junction with Thorpe Road. There was not believed to be any serious injuries. More follows