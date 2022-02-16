Delays on Longthorpe Parkway in Peterborough following crash

There are delays on the Longthorpe Parkway following a crash this afternoon.

By Stephen Briggs
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 3:27 pm
Updated Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 3:48 pm

The crash happened on the roundabout between the Parkway and Thorpe Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Emergency services are at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “This was a single vehicle crash, involving a VW Golf, reported at 1.53pm on the Longthorpe Parkway at its junction with Thorpe Road. There was not believed to be any serious injuries. More follows

The scene of the crash
PeterboroughEmergency services