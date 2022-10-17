Cyclist left with serious injuries after collision with car on Thorpe Road, Peterborough
A cyclist has been left with serious injuries after a collision with a car on Thorpe Road.
The crash happened at just after 7:45am on Monday morning (October 17) and the road between Thorpe Lea Road and Thorpe Road has been closed.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 7.46am this morning to reports of a collision between a vehicle and a cyclist in Thorpe Road, Peterborough.
"Officers and paramedics are on the scene and assessing, injuries are deemed to be serious but not life-threatening at this time, the road remains closed and we ask people to avoid the area.”