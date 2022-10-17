A cyclist has been left with serious injuries after a collision with a car on Thorpe Road.

The crash happened at just after 7:45am on Monday morning (October 17) and the road between Thorpe Lea Road and Thorpe Road has been closed.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 7.46am this morning to reports of a collision between a vehicle and a cyclist in Thorpe Road, Peterborough.

