Cyclist left with serious injuries after collision with car on Thorpe Road, Peterborough

A cyclist has been left with serious injuries in the incident.

By Ben Jones
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

A cyclist has been left with serious injuries after a collision with a car on Thorpe Road.

The crash happened at just after 7:45am on Monday morning (October 17) and the road between Thorpe Lea Road and Thorpe Road has been closed.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 7.46am this morning to reports of a collision between a vehicle and a cyclist in Thorpe Road, Peterborough.

The crash happened on Thorpe Road at around 7:45am on Monday morning.

"Officers and paramedics are on the scene and assessing, injuries are deemed to be serious but not life-threatening at this time, the road remains closed and we ask people to avoid the area.”