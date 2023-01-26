A cyclist has died nearly two weeks after he was struck by a car.

Police are appealing for information following the collision in Spalding, which has sadly led to the death of a 62-year-old man.

Lincolnshire Police said the collision between a Mitsubishi car and an electric pedal cycle took place on Thursday 12 January in Albion Street in Spalding.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Emergency services including ambulance and police, were immediately dispatched the scene when the collision was reported at 6.03am and provided medical assistance to the cyclist at the scene before he was taken to hospital for treatment.

Sadly, he died yesterday morning (25 January). His next of kin are aware.

The driver of the car was not reported to be injured.

The road was closed until around 4.20pm that day while initial investigations were carried out, and our enquiries are ongoing.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are now appealing for witnesses who we have not yet spoken with to come forward to help our investigation. If you were driving or cycling in the local area at the time of the incident we would ask that you check any dashcam or Go-Pro footage which may have captured either the incident itself or the vehicle or cyclist prior to the collision.

“We would also be keen to hear from anyone else who witnessed the collision.”

