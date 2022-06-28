Officers in Chatteris seized a very realistic-looking BB gun from a child on Monday night (June 27). The child was seen pointing and firing it at their friends in Wenny Park.
The gun is believed to have been a prize at one of the stalls at the Chatteris Midsummer Festival at the weekend.
Police have now issued a warning not to possess the guns in public.
A statement from Fenland Police said: “This evening officers from the March NPT have seized the below BB gun from a child in Chatteris. They were seen on CCTV messing around with the BB gun pointing and firing it at their friends in the Wenny park.
“It has come to our attention that a number of youths may have ‘won’ or purchased these from the fair at the weekend. Please could all parents ensure their children are not in possession of these in a public place, or using them in anyway to threaten/harm others. To the untrained eye they look very real.”