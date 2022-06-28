The BB gun seized in Chatteris.

Officers in Chatteris seized a very realistic-looking BB gun from a child on Monday night (June 27). The child was seen pointing and firing it at their friends in Wenny Park.

The gun is believed to have been a prize at one of the stalls at the Chatteris Midsummer Festival at the weekend.

Police have now issued a warning not to possess the guns in public.

A statement from Fenland Police said: “This evening officers from the March NPT have seized the below BB gun from a child in Chatteris. They were seen on CCTV messing around with the BB gun pointing and firing it at their friends in the Wenny park.