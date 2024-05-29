'You can't park there!' Police in Peterborough issue ticket to driver parking in the middle of the road
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police officers in Peterborough were left shocked when they had to issue a parking ticket to a car parked in the middle of the road!
Officers found the car in Lincoln Road, along with another parked in the middle of the pavement.
Both drivers incurred a parking ticket for obstructive parking.
Police said: “You can’t park there!
“While on patrol of the Lincoln Road area in Millfield, we have been issuing tickets to those parked obstructively.
“Whether you’re parked in the middle of the road or on the pavement, these are both considered obstructive parking as they can put pedestrians and other road users at risk, and can result in you returning to a ticket from us!
“There are plenty of carparks around the area, we encourage you to utilise these and walk a bit further rather than having to pay a fine!”
Concerns about local issues can be reported to neighbourhood officers at https://orlo.uk/XhZAU.