'You can't park there!' Police in Peterborough issue ticket to driver parking in the middle of the road

By Ben Jones
Published 29th May 2024, 11:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The cars were found parked along Lincoln Road.

Police officers in Peterborough were left shocked when they had to issue a parking ticket to a car parked in the middle of the road!

Officers found the car in Lincoln Road, along with another parked in the middle of the pavement.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both drivers incurred a parking ticket for obstructive parking.

Cars found obstructively parked on Lincoln Road.Cars found obstructively parked on Lincoln Road.
Cars found obstructively parked on Lincoln Road.

Police said: “You can’t park there!

“While on patrol of the Lincoln Road area in Millfield, we have been issuing tickets to those parked obstructively.

“Whether you’re parked in the middle of the road or on the pavement, these are both considered obstructive parking as they can put pedestrians and other road users at risk, and can result in you returning to a ticket from us!

“There are plenty of carparks around the area, we encourage you to utilise these and walk a bit further rather than having to pay a fine!”

Concerns about local issues can be reported to neighbourhood officers at https://orlo.uk/XhZAU.