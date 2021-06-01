Yaxley drink driver banned from drinking alcohol for four months after being caught more than four times over the limit

Mark Claypole (43) of Main Street, Yaxley, was given the 120 day alcohol abstinence order at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court after he admitted drink driving.

THe court heard he was caught driving a Nissan Qashqai on London Road in Peterborough on October 27 last year.

He gave a reading of 338 milligrams of alcohol in 100ml of blood - the legal limit is 80 milligrams.

Along with the alcohol abstinence order, Claypole was given a 20 week jail term, suspended for 24 months, and was ordered to take part in a 30 day rehabilitation activity requirement.