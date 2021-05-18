Woman who spat at police officer sentenced at court

Police received complaints about loud music being played by Emma Weston, 30, at her home in Cox Close, Wisbech, at just before midnight on 16 October.

Officers arrived to find Weston swearing and shouting in the street.

When they attempted to speak to her, Weston swore at them and refused to go back inside.

Court news

She was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence but spat in the face of an officer while getting into the police van.

Weston continued to spit inside the van, leaving it needing a deep clean and sanitise.

Weston admitted assaulting an emergency worker, criminal damage and threatening behaviour.

At Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday, 11 May, she was handed a year-long community order and ordered to pay £250 of compensation to the officer.

PC Rosie Wilkes said: “This was a vile assault on an officer who was simply doing his job. However, Weston was aggressive and disruptive towards everyone in her presence that night.