Woman who robbed father and son at knife point in Yaxley jailed

Fay Brown

Fay Brown threatened to stab the trio if they didn’t hand over the £30 that had just been withdrawn from a cashpoint at the Broadway Shopping Centre in Yaxley on 8 April.

The 47-year-old, who was wearing a grey hoodie and a face mask, then snatched the money from one of the girls, who were just five and six-years-old, before running away.

The 50-year-old father chased after the woman but she continued to threaten to hurt him so he called police.

Brown was seen going into her home in Laburnum Avenue, Yaxley and the clothing she was seen wearing on CCTV images was found at the property.

At Cambridge Crown Court yesterday (27 July), Brown pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of an article with a blade or point. She was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.