Woman who grabbed cash out of stranger's hand outside Peterborough Nisa jailed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Michelle Hall had been begging for money outside Orton store when incident happened

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman who grabbed cash out of a stranger’s hand has landed herself in prison.

Michelle Hall, 59, saw the victim had been to the cashpoint inside the Nisa store, in Orton Malborne, Peterborough, and begged her for money as she left at about 4.30pm on 29 October last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When she was refused, Hall grabbed the woman’s arm and snatched the £20 note.

Michelle Hall

A tussle ensued and the victim ran after Hall shouting for her money back. Hall became aggressive, forcing the victim to retreat to the safety of the shop.

Police were called by staff and officers tracked Hall down by the descriptions given, as she was known for begging outside the shop.

They found her nearby with tobacco she had bought with the stolen money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hall, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to two years and 10 months at Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday (27 March) after admitting robbery at an earlier hearing.

Detective Constable Pete Wise said: “I hope this sentence gives Hall the chance to reflect on her actions and take steps that will benefit her own future.

“This was a frightening incident for the victim who suffered scratches and an injured thumb.”