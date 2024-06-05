Woman stalker jailed for breaking restraining order after targeting man who helped her

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 51 year-old went to his home and place of work to talk about marrying him – despite a restraining order

A Peterborough woman has been jailed for eight weeks after repeatedly breaking a restraining order.

Kaddy Saidy, 51, was handed the restraining order on May 30 last year after stalking a man who had helped her with translations.

The order banned her from going to his home or place of work. However, on July 12, 15 and 16, 2023, police said she went to both.

cambridge crown court exterior

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary explained: “She was arrested and in interview claimed she had gone to speak to him about their upcoming “wedding” and that she had sorted everything.”

Saidy, of All Saints Road, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to stalking and three counts of breaching a restraining order and on Monday, June 3, was sentenced to eight weeks in prison at Cambridge Crown Court.

PC Jordan Pleyer, who investigated, said: “No one should live in fear, especially in their own home. Stalking can be terrifying and can escalate quickly.

“We would encourage anyone who fears they may be being stalked or harassed to get in touch. We’re here for victims 24/7 and will support them, as well as doing all we can to bring offenders to justice for the greater good.”