A woman has been jailed after breaching issued Criminal Behaviour Orders and trespassing repeatedly at both Peterborough and Huntingdon railway stations.

Kerry Moate (29) of Tay Close, St Ives, Cambridgeshire was found guilty of trespassing on the railway and causing obstruction and breaching issued Criminal Behaviour Orders (CBO) at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Friday (February 3).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge sentenced Moate to 12 weeks in prison.

Kerry Moate.

On Thursday (February 2), Moate breached her current CBO which prevents her from entering or loitering near any train station unless for travel, when she was found loitering outside Huntingdon Railway Station expressing intent to trespass.

British Transport Police officers attended and arrested her for this breach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This sentencing follows a number of incidents since December 2021 where Moate has continuously trespassed on the lines at Peterborough and Huntingdon railway stations.

PS Mark Rowe said "I hope Moate can understand following this sentence the severity of the crimes she has committed.