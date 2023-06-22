News you can trust since 1948
Woman fined twice in a matter of seconds after being caught drinking in a Peterborough street - and throwing can on the floor

Woman given two £100 fines after downing drink in front of police officer in PSPO zone
By Stephen Briggs
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 16:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 16:50 BST

A woman caught drinking in Peterborough’s Cathedral Square has been hit in the pocket twice – after throwing the beer can on the floor.

The was spotted by police officers in Cromwell Road, drinking alcohol – a breach of the Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO), which is in place to prevent anti-social behaviour.

A police spokesperson said: “When asked to either hand over or get rid of the drink, she finished it off and threw the can on the ground.

Cromwell RoadCromwell Road
“After passing on statements to the council’s ASB enforcement officer, the woman has now been issued two £100 fines for the alcohol consumption and littering.”

The PSPO covers the area of Millfield, New England, Eastfield and the Embankment and is in place to prevent anti-social behaviour which was having a detrimental effect on the quality of life of those in the area.

The specific Anti-social Behaviour was predominantly alcohol-related and included harassment, urination and defecation, begging, littering and spitting.

On the request of a police officer, Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) or authorised council officer, a person must dispose of or surrender any open containers of alcohol in their possession or disperse from the immediate area and not return within six hours.

Urination, defecation, littering, spitting and anti-social behaviour in a public place are all offences also covered by the order.

Anyone committing an offence under the order can be fined £100 by the council.